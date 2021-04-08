ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.4%)
AVN 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.62%)
DGKC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.98%)
EPCL 55.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.21%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PIBTL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.51%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 144.67 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (3.71%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By ▲ 35.81 (0.76%)
BR30 24,717 Increased By ▲ 328.87 (1.35%)
KSE100 44,438 Increased By ▲ 484.86 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,187 Increased By ▲ 175.01 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Short-dated JGB yields fall after strong 5-year note auction

  • The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.460%.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Yields on shorter-dated Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday after an auction of five-year notes drew strong demand, easing concerns about investor appetite for new debt.

The finance ministry's auction drew bids worth 4.55 times the amount of debt sold, higher than the bid-cover ratio of 3.25 at the previous auction of five-year debt last month.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 151.31, with a trading volume of 12,927 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.095%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.650%.

At the long end, the 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.705%.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

