ANL 33.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.72%)
DGKC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.66%)
EPCL 55.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.69%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
HASCOL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.21%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.83%)
PTC 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 144.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.51%)
UNITY 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By ▲ 33.76 (0.72%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 304.67 (1.25%)
KSE100 44,413 Increased By ▲ 459.11 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,176 Increased By ▲ 163.26 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Apr 08, 2021
Markets

China shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.18% to 11,090.36, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.83% at 28,913.50.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks gained on Thursday, as healthcare shares were boosted by a ramp-up of vaccination efforts in the country amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.19% at 3,486.19 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.15%.

The healthcare sub-index surged 1.45% and the consumer staples sector was up 0.37%, while the real estate index down 1.57%.

China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, with 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in the southwestern Yunnan province.

The country had administered a total of 145.39 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Tuesday.

Shares in Chinese real estate developers fell after Beijing said it would push for property tax. Vanke and Gemdale Corp fell 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

The National Development and Reform Commission rolled out new measures to relax market entries in the southern island of Hainan, boosting shares of local firms such as Hainan Haide Capital Management Co.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.18% to 11,090.36, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.83% at 28,913.50.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.22%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.86%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was flat.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.29%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.547 per US dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.5435.

