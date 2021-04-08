ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,926 ringgit

  • The answer could be with the support at 3,761 ringgit, a break below which will confirm the pattern.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,926 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,028 ringgit.

The contract has cleared a resistance at 3,844 ringgit, the 50% retracement of the downtrend from 4,192 ringgit to 3,495 ringgit.

It is rising towards the next resistance at 3,926 ringgit.

A drop below 3,799 ringgit could signal the break above 3,844 ringgit was false. The contract may fall towards 3,659 ringgit.

Signals are mixed on the daily chart, as a hanging man formed on Wednesday, which makes a break above 3,844 ringgit doubtful.

It has been observed that the resumption of the uptrend was often accompanied by high-low bottom after a deep correction.

Will this pattern repeat?

The answer could be with the support at 3,761 ringgit, a break below which will confirm the pattern.

As long as the contract hovers above 3,844 ringgit, it is likely to climb towards the range of 3,926-4,028 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Oil soyabean Oil Palm

