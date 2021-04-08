ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.62%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.94%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.63%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 144.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3.41%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By ▲ 36.22 (0.77%)
BR30 24,710 Increased By ▲ 321.44 (1.32%)
KSE100 44,434 Increased By ▲ 480.6 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,184 Increased By ▲ 171.67 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
realme C25 with 48MP AI Triple Camera and 6,000mAh Battery launched in Pakistan

BR Web Desk 08 Apr 2021

The realme C25 is the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification and it debuts along with realme C21, realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo

Lahore – Wednesday, April 07, 2021: With its vision of “Dare to Leap’, realme has leapt forward with a stellar line-up of products that will surely entice all the young people out there. The company has launched the realme C25, a spectacular smartphone with 48MP AI Triple Camera and a long-ranging 6,000mAh battery. While the phone, coupled with another variant the realme C21 will entice all realme aficionados, smart audio products are being introduced such as the realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo that come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC).

realme C25 comes as a powerful phone on a good budget with a 6,000mAh Mega Battery. It is equipped with 48MP AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape mode to help capture clearer images in low-light. With a powerful MediaTek Helio G70 Processor, 18W Type-C Quick Charge, and 16.5cm (6.5'') Large Display, it is the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification.

The amazing features do not end here as an 8MP selfie camera is going to be a hot favorite amongst selfie lovers. Plus, it is seamlessly secure with an instant fingerprint lock, and has a standby time of up to 47 days, and comes in two cool colors, Water Blue and Water Grey. Also, for realme’s young audience, the brand introduces realme UI 2.0. This brings incredible customization options so you are free to combine and create your realme UI as you like and define the realme UI 2.0 for yourself. These features make the C25 stand out even more than some flagship phones in the market.

The realme C21 also comes with some remarkable traits such as a 5,000mAh massive battery, 13MP AI Triple Camera, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and super power-saving mode. The phone shall be available in two unique colors, Cross Black and Cross Blue.

The realme smart audio products are a class apart. With the “Noise Off. Realme On” endgame, realme Buds Air 2 comes with Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver, 25 hours Playback, 88ms Super Low Latency giving you the ultimate audio experience. With the Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls and Intelligent Touch Control, people can enjoy crisp call quality on them. The fashionable touch to this audio gadget comes with the Two-Tone Color Slipping Design and two cool and attractive colors, Closer White and Closer Black.

The realme Buds Air 2 Neo supports Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB and up to 28 hours of Total Playback. With that, people can enjoy some upbeat music with the 10mm Bass Boost Driver, Transparency Mode, Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for calls, and many more amazing features to improve the audio experience. Also, to hype up the fashionable style of the young users, realme has launched these in two iconic colors Active Black and Calm Grey.

The realme C25 comes for a price tag of PKR 29,999/- while the realme C21 costs PKR 24,999/-. On the AIoT side, realme Buds Air 2 Neo carry a price tag of PKR 5,999/-* while realme Buds Air 2 cost PKR 7,999/-* in the flash sale happening exclusively at Saamaan.pk

  • Flash sale price only. Subject to change after offer ends.

For more information, please go to https://www.realme.com/pk/

