ANL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.97%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.52%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.72%)
MLCF 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
TRG 144.44 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (3.54%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,746 Increased By ▲ 39.02 (0.83%)
BR30 24,688 Increased By ▲ 300 (1.23%)
KSE100 44,434 Increased By ▲ 479.94 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,183 Increased By ▲ 171.2 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia regulator proposes exposure limits of life insurers to offshore reinsurers

  • "The recent growth in life insurers placing business with offshore reinsurers has been a prudential concern, as APRA does not have regulatory authority over these reinsurers," the regulator's Deputy Chair Helen Rowell said.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Australia's insurance regulator on Thursday proposed to limit the exposure of life insurers to offshore reinsurers, given its lack of oversight of foreign players.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it was starting a consultation period that would end on June 25, to set a standard by the end of the year.

"The recent growth in life insurers placing business with offshore reinsurers has been a prudential concern, as APRA does not have regulatory authority over these reinsurers," the regulator's Deputy Chair Helen Rowell said.

As part of the draft proposal, APRA plans to raise its aggregate limit for the value of assets of statutory fund for offshore reinsurers to 12.5% from the 5.0% proposed in 2019.

The proposal will not materially increase the vulnerability of the country's financial system to global events and allows APRA to oversee enough of the Australian life insurance market, according to the regulator.

