ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.96%)
AVN 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.64%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.92%)
DGKC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.16%)
EPCL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.58%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
MLCF 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 145.00 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.94%)
UNITY 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 42.47 (0.9%)
BR30 24,715 Increased By ▲ 327.08 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,457 Increased By ▲ 503.16 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,197 Increased By ▲ 185.14 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan investors dump record amount of Aussie bonds in Feb, also sold US bonds

  • That changed after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its interest rates to near zero percent.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese investors sold a record 915.3 billion yen ($8.35 billion) (A$10.95 billion) of Australian dollar bonds in February, the peak month of a global bond market sell-off, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

Bond prices tumbled earlier this year as vaccine rollouts and massive stimulus by the US administration fuelled hopes for a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced shock.

Japanese investors went on a record Aussie bond buying spree last year when its bonds had become relatively attractive, due to bigger plunges in bond yields in many other developed countries.

"Reflecting elevated selling pressure, Australian fixed income was a big under performer through this period, with the benchmark AU/US 10-yr bond spread blowing out to about 50 basis points at one stage from 7 basis points at the start of the month," said Robert Thompson, macro rates strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.

The Australian 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 1.973% in late February. During the same period, US 10-year notes yield also rose, but less than Australian peers, to around 1.60%.

At the start of year, both stood around 0.95%.

In February, Japanese investors also sold 914.7 billion yen ($8.34 billion) of US dollar bonds, their first net selling in six months.

While Japanese investors have long been a big player in US bond markets, the world's largest, their massive foray into Australia is relatively new.

Many institutional players had limited exposure to Australia until last year because the cost of currency hedging against the Australian dollar used to be very expensive.

That changed after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its interest rates to near zero percent.

Because of such currency hedging, Japanese flows hardly have a limited impact on the Australian dollar/yen exchange rate.

Analysts said their selling may have subsided already and they could start buying again after their financial new year began on April 1.

"Australian bond yields are now attractive so there should be some demand from Japanese," said a strategist at a US brokerage.

Coronavirus bond Japanese investors global bond market

Japan investors dump record amount of Aussie bonds in Feb, also sold US bonds

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters