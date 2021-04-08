ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Shell Pakistan arranges webinar

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Shell Pakistan has arranged, on Wednesday, a webinar on “The Energy Transformation Scenarios”, which was participated by international and local guests.

The speaker, Jeremy Bentham, VP Global Business Environment and Head of Shell Scenarios, stated that present Covid-19 has changed the world landscape and the energy system, since, Covid 19 has triggered for faster change.

“This pandemic has generated significant turning points and has created massive shifts across all societies and economies,” he maintained.

Jeremy mentioned that the current crisis may provide an enormous amount of opportunity for the deep changes distinct to transform resilience.

He further said that there are five common energy trends across all outlooks but the hurdle is speed, he mentioned that due to the impact of efficiency improvements, the gaseous fuels are now shifting from fossil to non-fossil.

