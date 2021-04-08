Two children among three killed in cylinder blast

KARACHI: At least three people, including two children and a woman were killed while six others got injured in a cylinder blast in Crown Garden Apartments, Gulshan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.

Rescue sources relayed the explosion took place inside a shop in the port city’s Mosamyat area. According to details, the explosion has destroyed several shops and cars.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene of the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed three shops and a vehicle parked nearby. A bomb disposal squad has been called to determine the cause of the explosion. The police officers have also launched an inquiry into the matter.

