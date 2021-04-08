ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIA renews its registration of IOSA for two years

08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has renewed its registration of IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for two year (June 23, 2023).

According to the details, the PIA has been maintaining IOSA registration since 2005. Every two years IATA conducts an external audit for the renewal of this important safety registration as an IOSA Operator with IATA.

In the past one year of continuous challenges faced by PIA, the airline had undergone two verification audits, first of which was of limited scope and the other verification audit was a full scope audit covering Flight Operations, Flight Services (cabin operations), Quality Assurance, Safety Management, Security Services, Engineering & Maintenance, Ground Handling, Flight Dispatch, and Cargo Operations. The audit findings have been successfully addressed and closed by the audit organisation. The second verification audit was also considered as full scope IOSA renewal audit. This registration is valid up to two years and is subject to renewal audits in accordance with IOSA Programme Manual.

In a comment, CEO PIA Arshad Malik said, “This is the beginning of a sparkling reflection of PIA team’s focus on safety & quality improvement. More good news will follow soon and we shall emerge as the most reliable and safest airline of the world, In sha Allah.”—PR

