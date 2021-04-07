World
Sweden registers 6,814 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths on Wednesday
- The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 45 new deaths, taking the total to 13,578. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
- Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
07 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,814 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 45 new deaths, taking the total to 13,578. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process
Sweden registers 6,814 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths on Wednesday
NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential
NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit
Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan
COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours
Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality
PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package
Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
Read more stories
Comments