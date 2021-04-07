Thailand gets offers in tender for up to 504,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from the TFMA group of importers in Thailand to purchase up to 504,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat was estimated at just under $268 a tonne c&f, European traders said on Wednesday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase was so far reported, traders said.

The tender closed on Wednesday seeking shipment in a series of eight consignments of up to 63,000 tonnes between May and December.

Other offers ranged between $269.50 and $290 a tonne c&f.

"Firm corn prices and tighter supplies in Asia are turning buyers towards feed wheat," one trader said.