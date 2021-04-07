Markets
Thailand gets offers in tender for up to 504,000 tonnes feed wheat
- Offers are still being considered and no purchase was so far reported, traders said.
HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from the TFMA group of importers in Thailand to purchase up to 504,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat was estimated at just under $268 a tonne c&f, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender closed on Wednesday seeking shipment in a series of eight consignments of up to 63,000 tonnes between May and December.
Other offers ranged between $269.50 and $290 a tonne c&f.
"Firm corn prices and tighter supplies in Asia are turning buyers towards feed wheat," one trader said.
