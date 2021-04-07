Markets
China to curb increases in local govt hidden debt
- As of the end of 2020, China's outstanding local government debt amounted to 25.66 trillion yuan ($3.92 trillion), said Ou.
07 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China will curb increases in local government hidden debt and control the size of new local government bonds for high-risk regions, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan told a press conference on Wednesday.
As of the end of 2020, China's outstanding local government debt amounted to 25.66 trillion yuan ($3.92 trillion), said Ou.
Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential
China to curb increases in local govt hidden debt
Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan
COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours
Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality
PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package
Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today
'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia
Fund boosts outlook for global economy
Read more stories
Comments