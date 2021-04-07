ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.32%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
JSCL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 136.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.68%)
UNITY 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -52.04 (-1.1%)
BR30 24,355 Decreased By ▼ -181.71 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,001 Decreased By ▼ -403.31 (-0.91%)
KSE30 18,038 Decreased By ▼ -207.43 (-1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Apr 07, 2021
Japanese shares end higher on bargain-hunting; Toshiba surges

  • Its peers Kawasaki Kisen advanced 4.04% and Mitsui OSK Lines climbed 2.62%.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday after posting their biggest drop in nearly two weeks in the previous session, while stocks of electronics makers gained after Toshiba Corp received a proposal to go private in a $20 billion deal.

The benchmark Nikkei share average ended up 0.12% at 29,730.79, while the broader Topix climbed 0.67% to 1,967.43. On Tuesday, the Nikkei and Topix had closed 1.3% and 1.5% lower, respectively.

"Investors are buying stocks after yesterday's (Tuesday) sharp decline. This is a natural move," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager at investment research for SBI Securities.

"The news on Toshiba has sent electronics makers higher. Investors could be thinking that if the Toshiba gets delisted, they would have to shift the money to its peers."

Toshiba is considering a $20 billion offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to take it private, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate faces pressure from activist shareholders to improve governance.

Toshiba shares surged 18.28% to their daily limit after being untraded on a glut of buy orders.

Fujitsu advanced 2.03%, Hitachi gained 2.17% and Sharp rose 1.65%.

Shipping firm Nippon Yusen jumped 3.26% after raising its profit forecast for the year ended March to 200 billion yen ($1.82 billion) from 160 billion yen.

Its peers Kawasaki Kisen advanced 4.04% and Mitsui OSK Lines climbed 2.62%.

Other cyclical shares also gained after the International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year, a rate not seen since the 1970s, from 5.5% earlier.

The Topix sub-index for steel makers gained the most among the 33 sub-indexes, followed by the shipping sector .

