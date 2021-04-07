ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
ASC 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
ASL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 83.90 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.81%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.85%)
DGKC 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
HASCOL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.26%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.32%)
TRG 136.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
UNITY 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,697 Decreased By ▼ -51.39 (-1.08%)
BR30 24,368 Decreased By ▼ -168.4 (-0.69%)
KSE100 43,984 Decreased By ▼ -421.14 (-0.95%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -223.35 (-1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.07% to 11,097.9, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.65% at 28,751.38.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China's main equity gauges fell on Wednesday, as the consumer staples and financials sectors dragged and as foreign investors sold A-shares, with recent strong economic data continuing to fuel investor concerns over possible policy tightening.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% at 3,464.54 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.09%.

Consumer staples firms led losses, falling 3% after rallying nearly 6.5% last week.

The financial sector sub-index dipped 0.61% and healthcare firms shed 1.11%.

Index heavyweight distiller Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , a favourite of foreign investors, was the biggest drag on Wednesday, falling 3.12%. Fellow distiller Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd fell 4.73%.

Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares on Wednesday, with Refinitiv data indicating outflows via the Stock Connect programme through Hong Kong.

Analysts say that strong economic data could prompt authorities to tighten policy, putting pressure on equity valuations.

"We can't rule out the possibility that policymakers may move as early as late this year to tighten monetary policy, potentially triggering knock-on effects in both the real economy and financial markets," Christina Zhu, economist at Moody's Analytics said in a note.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.07% to 11,097.9, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.65% at 28,751.38.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.79%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.46%?.

The yuan was quoted at 6.5418 per US dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.5409.

In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.2% while the IT sector fell 1.8%.

China China stock CSI300 Index economic data equity gauges

