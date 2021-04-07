ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.96%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.24%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.61%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.31%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 100.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,316 Decreased By ▼ -88.58 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -67.86 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

  • “Starting from next fiscal year, we will be targeting an even higher growth rate that may exceed 4pc per annum,” said Azhar in a tweet.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar has said that the government has targeted a growth rate of over 4 percent from the next fiscal year. The minister expressed confidence that Pakistan's economy will this year grow at a faster rate than earlier forecasts.

“Starting from next fiscal year, we will be targeting an even higher growth rate that may exceed 4pc per annum,” said Azhar in a tweet. The minister said that the said growth will not be based on deficits or depleting reserves ‘but will be sustainable.’

Hammad Azhar further expressed confidence about healthy growth in revenues this year and the achievement of the targets.

“Whilst we will continue to crackdown on tax evasion, we will treat tax broadening as a real priority and not just a cliche. Solid programs will be devised for this objective,” he added.

The statement from the finance minister comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 1.5 percent for 2021, against a negative 0.4 percent in 2020. It projected a rise in unemployment from 4.5 percent in 2020 to five percent in 2021.

The IMF in its latest report, “World Economic Outlook (WEO), managing divergent recoveries” has projected GDP growth rate at 1.5 percent in 2021 against -0.4 percent in 2020 and projected at 4 percent for 2022.

The Fund has also projected a decline in inflation from 10.7 percent in 2020 to 8.7 percent in 2021, which is projected to decline to eight percent in 2022.

Pakistan Economy Hammad Azhar IMF growth rate

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters