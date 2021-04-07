ANL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.94 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (6.53%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.87%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.36 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.42%)
UNITY 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -6.96 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By ▲ 112.97 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,312 Decreased By ▼ -92.82 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -75.46 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Japanese karate official quits over bullying claim

  • "Training was such a stifling environment that I suffered mental stress, and there were times when I couldn't go to training and just stayed at home."
AFP 07 Apr 2021

TOKYO: A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper.

Masao Kagawa, the technical director of the Japan Karatedo Federation, told the Nikkan Sports daily he was quitting after injuring former world champion Ayumi Uekusa in a training drill.

Uekusa says he hit her in the face with a bamboo sword and accuses him of bullying, claiming he frequently shouted at her and admonished her about her private life.

The athlete, who will compete in the women's over 61 kg kumite category as karate makes its Olympic debut this summer, has lodged a complaint with the federation over the alleged abuse.

Both Uekusa and Kagawa testified before an ethics commission last week, with the federation finding that she had been left with a bruised eye because of Kagawa's "very dangerous" training methods.

The federation said in a statement that it would decide on a punishment, but Kagawa has reportedly now informed them of his intention to quit as technical director and board member.

"I take complete responsibility," Kagawa told Nikkan Sports late Tuesday.

"In order to bring the matter to a close quickly, I'm resigning from all my positions at the Japan Karatedo Federation."

Kagawa admitted using a bamboo sword as part of Uekusa's training, with the aim of forcing her to dodge his swings and thrusts.

He claimed he never set out to injure her intentionally, but took responsibility for "a breakdown of trust".

Uekusa, a world champion in 2016, has accused Kagawa of damaging her self-esteem and leaving her unable to train because of stress.

"Meeting my instructor became so tough, bursting into floods of tears on my way to the dojo became part of my daily life," she wrote on her blog on March 28.

"Training was such a stifling environment that I suffered mental stress, and there were times when I couldn't go to training and just stayed at home."

It is the latest "power harassment" scandal to hit Japanese sport, with the country's wrestling federation apologising to four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho in 2018 over bullying claims.

The Japan Karatedo Federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

