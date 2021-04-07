ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
India’s fascist policies exposed by Pakistan’s diplomacy: Akram

APP 07 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s active diplomacy has fully exposed the reality of India’s oppressive policies in Kashmir and against Indian Muslims as well as in the region, Ambassador Munir Akram has said, adding, “It’s not a pretty sight.”

In an interview with Pakistan Television programme “Fault Lines”, the Pakistani envoy said that people in various parts of the world, including Western countries, now recognize the nature of new India, which, he said, has a fascist face and an ideology of hate against Muslims as also towards other minorities.

“India’s attempt to depict Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism and so forth is producing diminishing results because India’s own reality is becoming exposed to the world,” he added. Ambassador Akram also said that India had failed in its campaign to isolate Pakistan, a prominent member of the international community.

“We are an important player in the region, within the Islamic world, within the United Nations,” he said, adding, “Pakistan cannot be isolated.”

Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has played an active role in exposing India’s policies in the region as well as the nature of the regime ruling the country, the Pakistani envoy said, while vowing to keep pushing for a change in New Delhi’s policies so that it accept to apply the principles of the UN Charter in its dealings with Pakistan.

Ambassador Akram said Prime Minister’s path breaking speech at the United Nations, where he spoke openly and from the heart, had brought Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Kashmir cause into the sharp focus of international community.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir issue was fully alive at the UN - it is on the active agenda of the Security Council, and “we will try to keep it alive because it exerts pressure on India.”

Pakistan, he said, took a “bold step” to take the Kashmir issue to the Security Council after almost 50 years, a move that past governments were reluctant to make.

The Security Council members, he said, have discussed the Jammu and Kashmir dispute three times, underlining the fact that it is an international dispute, not an integral part of India as the Indians claim. So the existence of the legal basis of the dispute has to be kept up and raised at the United Nations and the Security Council which stands for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite, the Pakistani envoy said.

“We will keep up the pressure and keep raising the issue at the Security Council, but apart from that, in the UN Human Rights Council,” he said, noting that over 50 countries had joined Pakistan in a joint statement, right after 5 August 2019, in denouncing India’s unilateral move to annex the disputed state.

Eighteen UN special rapporteurs have sent two communications to the Indian government, questioning human rights violations such as summary executions, disappearances, collective punishments, treatment of journalists, and a whole range of issues, saying that human rights were in free fall in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

