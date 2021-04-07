ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Cotton up over 3pc

Reuters 07 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures gained over 3% on Tuesday, on mill fixations and expectations supplies will remain tight as forecasts pointed to dry weather in West Texas, the largest U.S cotton-producing region.

Cotton contracts for May rose 2.04 cent, or 2.6%, to 79.92 cents per lb by 2:02 p.m. EDT (1802 GMT), having gained as much as 3.9% earlier in the session. Prices traded within a range of 77.7 and 80.88 cents a lb.

“We are seeing a little speculative buying return to the market... we probably saw some overnight export business and some mill fixations,” said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton, adding that a dry weather outlook in West Texas could have spurred some speculative buying.

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) weekly crop progress report on Monday showed the cotton crop was 6% planted in the week ended April 4, 1% below the same week a year-ago.

Aiding the natural fibre’s rise, the dollar slipped 0.7%, lowering the cost of cotton for buyers holding other currencies.

Cotton prices could rebound further in the near-term but the rebound will likely be capped by 5 cents as the fear over export cancellations will likely keep merchants from “aggressively” purchasing the natural fibre, said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

Total futures market volume rose by 16,012 to 42,021 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 1,447 to 228,607 contracts in the previous session.

Cotton up over 3pc

