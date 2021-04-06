Pakistan
Standard procedure restarted at Port Qasim to ensure transparency: Zaidi
- This is a normal practice globally unless, of course, there is something to hide, he added.
06 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that the Port Qasim has re-started a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects.
In a tweet, the minister said that “as promised, Port Qasim Authority has re-started a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects, including sign boards describing the details of project, cost, completion date, contractor”.
“This is a normal practice globally unless, of course, there is something to hide,” he added.
ANP parts ways with PDM over show-cause notice issue
Standard procedure restarted at Port Qasim to ensure transparency: Zaidi
Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani
Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat
‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood
More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar
PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse
Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December
Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today
KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM
Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices
Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan
Read more stories
Comments