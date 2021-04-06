Markets
New York cotton
06 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 78.75 79.60 77.65 77.65 13:19 - -0.30 10987 77.95
Apr 05
Jul'21 80.39 80.90 78.97 78.97 13:19 - -0.30 9538 79.27
Apr 05
Oct'21 78.56 78.56 78.56 78.56 13:13 - 0.34 6 80.70
Apr 05
=================================================================================
