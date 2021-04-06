KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Pak Elctron Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 223.849 0.36 29.04.20211 26.04.2021 to Year End 1.00.a.m. 02.05.2021 AGM (KELSC5) K-Electric - - - - - 26.04.2021 to Limited 03.05.2021 AGP Limited - - - - 26.04.20211 20.04.2021 (*) to 1.30.a.m. 26.04.2021 AGM Byco Petroleum Pakistan - - - - 26.04.2021 20.04.2021 to Limited 11.00.a.m. 26.04.2021 EOGM Merit Packaging Limited - - - - 04.05.2021 28.04.2021 to 03.00.p.m. 04.05.2021 EOGM AKDCapital Limited - - - - 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to 11.00.a.m. 27.04.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

Indication: (#)Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM for entitlement of 10% Final Cash Dividend already announced by the Cmpany.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021