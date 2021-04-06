Markets
06 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Pak Elctron Limited 31.12.2020 Nil 223.849 0.36 29.04.20211 26.04.2021 to
Year End 1.00.a.m. 02.05.2021
AGM
(KELSC5) K-Electric - - - - - 26.04.2021 to
Limited 03.05.2021
AGP Limited - - - - 26.04.20211 20.04.2021 (*) to
1.30.a.m. 26.04.2021
AGM
Byco Petroleum Pakistan - - - - 26.04.2021 20.04.2021 to
Limited 11.00.a.m. 26.04.2021
EOGM
Merit Packaging Limited - - - - 04.05.2021 28.04.2021 to
03.00.p.m. 04.05.2021
EOGM
AKDCapital Limited - - - - 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to
11.00.a.m. 27.04.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
Indication: (#)Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM for entitlement of 10% Final Cash Dividend already announced by the Cmpany.
