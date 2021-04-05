ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Pakistan

LHC grants interim bail to Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case

  • NAB says Sanaullah had received Rs127 million salary while performing duties on different public positions from 1990 to 2019
  • Sanaullah’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz says NAB has failed to provide evidence against his client
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case, local media reported on Monday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Faisal Bukhari told the court that Sanaullah had received Rs127 million salary while performing duties on different public positions from 1990 to 2019, whereas, he doesn’t have any other sources of generating income.

He stated that Sanaullah’s inherited properties include 10-Kanal agricultural land and two houses.

The prosecutor said that the anti-corruption watchdog is holding an investigation into Sanaullah’s assets as he had not disclosed all of its properties. He added that Rana Sanaullah had not mentioned his 14 properties anywhere and it is necessary to arrest the accused for investigation.

Arguing the matter, Sanaullah’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that NAB has failed to provide evidence against his client.

He said that NAB is giving arguments about the same properties for which the anti-narcotics force (ANF) is alleging for being owned by Sanaullah through drug smuggling. Pervaiz added that Sanaullah had declared all of his properties in the tax returns.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Rana Sanaullah against the two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.

