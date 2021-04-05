AGP Office kicks off ‘performance auditing’ course

LAHORE: The Auditor General Punjab (AGP) Office organized a five-day ‘performance auditing’ refresher course here on Sunday. Officers and audit experts from across the country attended the course. DG Performance Audit Wing Samiullah Tipu while speaking to the participants said that in order to meet the future challenges of the auditing sector, special focus has to be paid on issues-based audit as best results can only be achieved by adopting innovation in the field of auditing.

He said there is a dire need to utilize modern technology to meet the demands of modern times, adding that as audit managers they need to address those issues which are of great social importance.

