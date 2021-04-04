No one can withdraw powers of South Punjab secretariate: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that no one can withdraw powers of South Punjab Secretariat adding that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and South Punjab province was part of party manifesto.

Addressing a press conference here at Raza Hall, FM Qureshi said that South Punjab secretariat would continue to have powers no matter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained in power or not.

He said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was not an issue of any individual but a matter concerning the whole population of this area.

He said that those who tried to create hurdle in South Punjab secretariat would have to face him first.

He said that all members of national and provincial assemblies, ministers and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would protect the secretariat.

Foreign minister said that his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi informed him about the notification in which powers of South Punjab secretariat were withdrawn when he came back after attending conference abroad. He said that all ministers, MPAs even Chief Minister were unaware about the notification. He termed the notification a conspiracy against Punjab government as the approval was not taken by the CM or provincial cabinet before its circulation. He said that the notification was against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about establishment of South Punjab province.

If everything has to be done in Lahore then why a sum of Rs 4 billion was spent on South Punjab secretariat, he said

He said that PM Imran Khan made South Punjab province part of party manifesto under his vision of facilitating people of deprived areas. He said that he himself has discussed notification issue with different officers of the province adding that even IGP Punjab confirmed that powers have been delegated to additional IG South Punjab.

FM Qureshi said, he was going to hold meeting with CM Buzdar on Monday to discuss the matter further and to demand a proper investigation. He said that any conspiracy in the way of establishment of South Punjab province would be defeated. He said that CM Usman Buzdar has formed a committee presided by Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukhat to present recommendations for amendment in rules of business regarding South Punjab province.

He stated that Pakistan always tried to normalise relations with India and have firm belief that issues can be resolved through dialogue only. He said that Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and hence could not afford war.

He said that Pakistan has clear stance on trade with India and added that it was India’s turn now to make comfortable environment for dialogue.

Foreign Minister expressed concerns over the ongoing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said that the people of Kashmir and different political parties have already rejected decision of Indian government on 5th August 2019.

He said that different international human rights organizations have raised voice against human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

He said that China had good friendly relations with Pakistan for last many decades.

To a question about recent environment conference in America in which Pakistan was not invited, FM Qureshi said that American government invited only those countries which were responsible for creating pollution. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a role model for developing countries regarding his efforts to control global warming and environmental pollution.

He said that the PM Imran Khan was the only leader who started billion tree project by taking up the issue of climate change serious.

“I wrote a letter to special envoy to Joe Biden administration and former secretary of state of America in which I have conveyed that Pakistan and America have same policy on environment and both countries can work together on the issue” Qureshi added.

To another question, Makdhoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that various signs can be noticed that Maryam Safdar had intentions to go abroad adding that the recent statement of Rana Sanaullah reflects the same. He, however, added that issue of whether stay in Pakistan or going abroad would depend on the orders of court.

He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was granted permission by the court for medical treatment abroad but he seemed to be medically fit now. He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif must come back to Pakistan, trust the judiciary and defend himself.

Answering yet another question, FM Qureshi said that selection of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Leader of Opposition in Senate became one of the major reason in causing division in PDM ranks adding that nine parties of PDM were alleging PPP and ANP were responsible for this division. He said that it was an internal matter of PDM and he would not like to comment.

He said, according to nine PDM parties, the matter was controversial. He said, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani lives in our city and that he would congratulate him after the controversy ends.

Responding to another question, foreign minister said that changes in cabinet was part of the governance adding that Asad Umer was finance minister earlier but now heading another ministry and also shouldering important responsibilities at NCOC now.

He said that Hafeez Sheikh would have continued to work as finance minister had he been elected as senator but votes were purchased in senate elections.

To a question about behavior of Pakistani Consulate Jeddah, FM Qureshi said that Jeddah consulate and the employees were the servants of the public not masters. He said that officials have been deployed in consulates for facilitation of Pakistanis abroad and added that strict action would be taken against them in case of public complaints.