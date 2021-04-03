ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Italy reports 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 21,261 new cases

Reuters 03 Apr 2021

ROME: Italy reported 376 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 481 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 21,261 from 21,932.

Italy has registered 110,704 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,489 on Saturday, down from 28,704, a day earlier.

There were 234 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 232 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,714 from a previous 3,704.

Italy reports 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 21,261 new cases

Read more stories

