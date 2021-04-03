French soft wheat crop rating stable

PARIS: An estimated 87% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition in the week to March 29, unchanged from the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday. For winter barley, 84% of crops were rated good/excellent, down from 85% the previous week.

The condition of recently sown spring barley also declined slightly, with 91% of crops rated good/excellent against 92% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said.