Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 03 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend      BC-2 Start       AGM/EOGM
Name of Company                       Book Closure           Bonus/        Date                   
                                   From          To          Right       Ex- Price                
==================================================================================================
Azgard Nine Limited #         27-03-2021     03-04-2021                                 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass Industries
Limied #                      26-03-2021     06-04-2021    25% B (i)     24-03-2021     06-04-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.        31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Sunrays Textile
Mills Limited                 31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited             04-04-2021     08-04-2021   12.47% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                  04-04-2021     08-04-2021    0.42% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited           02-04-2021     09-04-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited            02-04-2021     09-04-2021
JS Investments Limited        02-04-2021     09-04-2021       NIL                       09-04-2021
Atlas Insurance Limited       02-04-2021     09-04-2021     70% (F)      31-03-2021     09-04-2021
Pakistan Engineering
Company Limited #             03-04-2021     09-04-2021                                 09-04-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. #   02-04-2021     10-04-2021                                 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited                  05-04-2021     12-04-2021       NIL                       12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited #   06-04-2021     12-04-2021                                 12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited               06-04-2021     12-04-2021     35% (F)      02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Limited                 06-04-2021     12-04-2021   2108.9% (F)    02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Tri-Pack Films Limited        07-04-2021     14-04-2021     50% (F)      05-04-2021     14-04-2021
Dar es Salaam Textile
Mills Limited #               08-04-2021     15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Limited #    09-04-2021     15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Nishat Chunian Limited #      10-04-2021     16-04-2021                                 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Co. Ltd.        12-04-2021     18-04-2021    30% (ii)      08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited #          12-04-2021     19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco
Petroleum Pakistan Limited    12-04-2021     19-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited               13-04-2021     19-04-2021    16% (ii)      09-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited                       13-04-2021     19-04-2021    2500% (F)     09-04-2021     19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited #                     13-04-2021     19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited
(Preference Shares)           13-04-2021     19-04-2021     15% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum Limited    13-04-2021     19-04-2021     15% (i)      09-04-2021
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Limited              13-04-2021     20-04-2021       NIL                       20-04-2021
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

