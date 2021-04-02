Markets
Russia's January gold output at 18.92 tonnes
02 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia produced 18.92 tonnes of gold in January this year, down from the 19.92 tonnes in the same month in 2020, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The country also produced 68.34 tonnes of silver in January, against 72.27 tonnes in January 2020.
