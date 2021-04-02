ANL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.79%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
HASCOL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
HUBC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.23%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
PAEL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.44%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1%)
UNITY 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 19.65 (0.42%)
BR30 24,465 Increased By ▲ 31.79 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,478 Increased By ▲ 49.85 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,264 Increased By ▲ 21.76 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's cash balance surges by a fifth to record in March

  • Japan's economy is gradually recovering from pandemic-induced pain thanks to robust exports, though a slow vaccine rollout and climbing coronavirus infections, particularly in the city of Osaka, cloud the outlook.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The amount of money circulating in Japan soared by a fifth to hit a record in March as central bank pumped out cash to cushion blows to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average balance of monetary base, or the amount of cash in circulation and deposits at the BOJ, rose 20.8% in March from a year earlier to 613.4 trillion yen ($5.5 trillion), marking the fastest annual gain since February 2017, central bank data showed on Friday.

The increase was driven largely by a surge in the BOJ's purchases of short-term securities and demand for its loan scheme aimed at channelling funds to COVID-hit firms.

Financial institutions' deposits parked at the BOJ also soared, climbing 25.1% to a record 492.5 trillion yen.

Many analysts expect the BOJ to keep its money spigot wide open as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed its near-term focus would be to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Japan's economy is gradually recovering from pandemic-induced pain thanks to robust exports, though a slow vaccine rollout and climbing coronavirus infections, particularly in the city of Osaka, cloud the outlook.

Critics have urged the BOJ to focus more on the rising costs of its prolonged easy monetary policy, such as the damage done by ultra-low interest rates to bank profits.

The central bank decided last month to address the side-effects of its prolonged monetary easing with a review of its tools, which have led to plans to trim its bond purchases from April.

coronavirus infections Governor Haruhiko Kuroda BOJ's Kuroda COVID19 pandemic

Japan's cash balance surges by a fifth to record in March

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters