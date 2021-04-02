ANL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
AVN 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
FFL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
HASCOL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.97%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 139.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.14%)
UNITY 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By ▲ 25.19 (0.53%)
BR30 24,510 Increased By ▲ 76.83 (0.31%)
KSE100 44,555 Increased By ▲ 127.35 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,301 Increased By ▲ 59.13 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK offers £400mn to aid culture's Covid recovery

  • Theatre and film stars Judi Dench, Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville and Stephen Fry have all welcomed the funding.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

LONDON: Britain is to offer hundreds of millions of pounds in grants to aid the recovery of cultural venues and heritage sites hit by the pandemic, the government announced on Friday.

Some 2,700 organisations including the Glastonbury music festival will benefit from the grants which amount to £400 million ($550 million and 470 million euros), the ministry of culture said in a statement.

The money is part of a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund set up by the government to help the ailing sector survive with venues shuttered amid restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden said the fund has already "helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced".

"Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors," he added.

Under government plans for easing restrictions, sites such as museums, theatres and cinemas will not reopen until May 17 at the earliest.

Beneficiaries of the new grants include the National Football Museum in Manchester, the Royal Shakespeare Company and a number of independent cinemas and theatres.

The English Heritage Trust, which cares for historic monuments, will receive £23.4 million to cover Covid-related losses and support investment in essential maintenance.

Theatre and film stars Judi Dench, Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville and Stephen Fry have all welcomed the funding.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Glastonbury Festival organisers said Wednesday a virtual event would be streamed online in May after being forced to cancel performances to audiences for the second year in a row.

Britain, one of the countries the worst hit by the pandemic in the world, has recorded nearly 127,000 deaths from Covid and 4,350,266 cases.

However, daily positive tests have fallen steadily in recent weeks amid a succesful vaccination campaign.

Coronavirus Britain Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden Britain bonds Britain GDP Glastonbury music festival

UK offers £400mn to aid culture's Covid recovery

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters