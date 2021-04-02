ANL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
ASL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
BOP 7.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
FFL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TRG 138.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.79%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By ▲ 13.35 (0.28%)
BR30 24,432 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0%)
KSE100 44,467 Increased By ▲ 38.65 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,252 Increased By ▲ 10.21 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021
Chinese stocks open higher

  • Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: Stocks in mainland China opened slightly higher Friday morning following another record on Wall Street and with investors cheered by recent upbeat data indicating the world's number two economy is well on the recovery track.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 6.30 points, to 3,472.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 7.84 points, to 2,250.03.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

