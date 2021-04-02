FY2020-2021: IT ministry approves eight projects worth Rs5.850bn

ISLAMABAD: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication approved eight projects worth Rs 5.850 billion for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunic-ation Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the 2nd meeting of the DDWP for fiscal year 2020-2021, here on Thursday.

The meeting gave approval of the eight projects worth Rs 5.850 billion.

The ministry spokesperson told Business Recorder that those approved projects would not only pave way for fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision but would also create job opportunities.

The projects, which were approved in the meeting include establishment of 25 STPs (Software Technology Parks) in Pakistan with rental subsidy phase-I worth Rs 482.433 million, the ICT Internship Programme Phase-I worth Rs 507.357 million, raising smart capitals through Trading Market at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Phase-I worth Rs 418.540 million, general data protection regulation-compliance management system ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 worth Rs 135.145 million, establishment of 72 tele-health facilities in rural areas of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, GB and AJK worth Rs 979.659 million, hybrid power solution (solarization) for remote sites for Special Communications Organization (SCO) in GB worth Rs 695 million, hybrid power solution (solarization) for remote sites for SCO in AJ&K worth Rs 710 million, and cyber security for digital Pakistan worth Rs 1,922 million.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PSX to increase the number of listed technology companies on the PSX Main Board and GEM Board which would in turn help to strengthen the financial ecosystem for IT sector growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021