ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FY2020-2021: IT ministry approves eight projects worth Rs5.850bn

Tahir Amin 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication approved eight projects worth Rs 5.850 billion for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunic-ation Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the 2nd meeting of the DDWP for fiscal year 2020-2021, here on Thursday.

The meeting gave approval of the eight projects worth Rs 5.850 billion.

The ministry spokesperson told Business Recorder that those approved projects would not only pave way for fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision but would also create job opportunities.

The projects, which were approved in the meeting include establishment of 25 STPs (Software Technology Parks) in Pakistan with rental subsidy phase-I worth Rs 482.433 million, the ICT Internship Programme Phase-I worth Rs 507.357 million, raising smart capitals through Trading Market at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Phase-I worth Rs 418.540 million, general data protection regulation-compliance management system ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 worth Rs 135.145 million, establishment of 72 tele-health facilities in rural areas of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, GB and AJK worth Rs 979.659 million, hybrid power solution (solarization) for remote sites for Special Communications Organization (SCO) in GB worth Rs 695 million, hybrid power solution (solarization) for remote sites for SCO in AJ&K worth Rs 710 million, and cyber security for digital Pakistan worth Rs 1,922 million.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PSX to increase the number of listed technology companies on the PSX Main Board and GEM Board which would in turn help to strengthen the financial ecosystem for IT sector growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX PSEB Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui DDWP IT ministry

FY2020-2021: IT ministry approves eight projects worth Rs5.850bn

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

98 more die of Covid-19

Satta mafia’s designs thwarted, claims Shahzad

SBP’s reserves move up on IMF inflows

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.