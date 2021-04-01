ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder
Apr 02, 2021
Markets

Canadian dollar gains as manufacturing strength cheers investors

  • The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1pc higher at 1.2547 to the greenback, or 79.70 U.S. cents.
Reuters Updated 02 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, the start of a seasonally strong month for the currency, as oil rose and domestic data showed factory activity expanding at a record pace in March.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 58.5 in March from 54.8 in February, posting the highest reading in the 10-year history of the survey.

A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity for March was also robust, soaring to its highest level in more than 37 years.

Canada sends about 75pc of its exports to the United States, including oil.

"The demand story for manufactured goods and raw materials continues to heat up," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "For an exporter like Canada, it bodes well for many months ahead."

Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that the value of building permits rose by 2.1pc in February from a month earlier, beating expectations of a 1.4pc decline.

Analysts have raised their Canadian dollar forecasts for the coming year, expecting the currency to benefit from faster growth in the domestic economy and a potential reduction of Bank of Canada bond purchases, a Reuters poll showed.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1pc higher at 1.2547 to the greenback, or 79.70 U.S. cents.

The currency has gained ground in eight of the last 10 Aprils.

"The seasonal tailwind in the Canadian dollar is undeniable in April and we may be seeing a reflection of that today," Button said.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.9pc higher at $61.45 a barrel after news that OPEC+ reached a deal to gradually ease production cuts from May.

Canada's 10-year yield eased 4.7 basis points to 1.513pc, with the bond market closing early ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Canadian Dollar Crude Oil Bank of Canada IHS Markit Oil currency purchasing managers' index

