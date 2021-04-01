Pakistan reports 4,974 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths over last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Ninety-eight more deaths and 4,974 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), death toll from the pandemic has risen to 14,530.

There are 53, 127 active cases of the COVID-19 whereas 605, 274 patients have fully recovered from the infection. Total 50,055 tests for the disease were conducting during the same period.