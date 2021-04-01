ANL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-7.5%)
Pakistan

NCOC asks provinces to increase the pace of vaccination to fully utilize available vaccines

  • "Received 5 lakh 60 thousand procured vaccines yesterday. Another 5 lakhs will arrive tonight," Asad Umar tweeted.
  • At least 452000 shots of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccine have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Aisha Mahmood 01 Apr 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Thursday that another batch of 0.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses from China will arrive in Pakistan tonight.

On March 30, Pakistan had received the first shipment of the single-dose coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s CanSino. Umar who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that Pakistan received 5 lakh 60 thousand doses of the vaccine.

"Received 5 lakh 60 thousand procured vaccines yesterday. Another 5 lakhs will arrive tonight," the minister tweeted. He added that NCOC reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and has asked the provinces to increase the pace of vaccination to fully utilize the vaccines which have been made available.

At least 452000 shots of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccine have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, the government has commenced the registration process for coronavirus vaccination for people aged 50 years and above.

Coronavirus China Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine Chinese vaccine doses CanSino third COVID wave

