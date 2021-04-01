Markets
Middle East Crude-Dubai rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting
- OPEC+ has lowered its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by 300,000 barrels per day.
01 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmark Dubai rose on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, where they will discuss whether to keep in place curbs on output.
OPEC+ has lowered its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by 300,000 barrels per day, reflecting concerns about the market's recovery as new coronavirus lockdowns take hold, a move that could strengthen the case for a cautious output decision this week.
Cash Dubai, as quoted by price-reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose in March to an average of $64.414 a barrel, the highest monthly average level since December 2019.
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Middle East Crude-Dubai rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan
US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report
Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far
Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN
Read more stories
Comments