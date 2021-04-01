ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder
Apr 01, 2021
Markets

China low-sulphur fuel oil contract used as benchmark in foreign trade for first time

Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Wednesday that its low-sulphur fuel oil futures contract had been used as a price benchmark for the first time in international trade.

Freepoint Commodities Singapore Pte Ltd had signed the contracts with Chimbusco International Petroleum (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., China Merchants Energy Trading (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., and COFCO International Freight SA, the exchange said in a statement.

“It is the first time that China’s fuel oil futures price is used as the pricing benchmark for overseas trade,” said the exchange.

“Market participants believe that these trade contracts fully prove the growing influence of China’s LSFO futures on bunker pricing in the Asia-Pacific and global markets.”

The futures contract was launched in June 2020 on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), which is owned by the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The contract comes after a ruling by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which banned ships from using high sulphur content fuel oil unless equipped with exhaust scrubbers.

The INE had completed the first delivery of the low-sulphur fuel oil contract outside of China in January, a trial the exchange had started in Singapore to boost the contract’s liquidity.

It’s move to enable overseas delivery could help boost China’s ambitions to build a regional bunkering hub in Zhoushan to rival Singapore, which is the world’s biggest ship-fueling port.

Oil INE COFCO Freepoint Commodities Singapore Pte Ltd LSFO

