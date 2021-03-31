ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall despite a surge in inflation

  • Inflation excluding food and energy prices, a less volatile measure that the ECB watches more closely, slowed to 1%.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

AMSTERDAM: Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday after a sell-off a day earlier, even as data showed inflation continuing to rise in the bloc in March.

German and Italian yields rose on Tuesday to their highest in nearly two weeks, driven by a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up and expectations grew that trillions of dollars of infrastructure spending could further lift economic growth and debt issuance.

On Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 2 basis points at -0.29%. Italian 10-year yields were down almost 3 basis points to 0.66%.

Euro zone inflation jumped in March, an initial estimate showed on Wednesday, taking another step higher in what is likely to be a temporary but sharp climb that may put price growth above the ECB's target near 2% later this year.

Inflation accelerated to 1.3% from 0.9% a month earlier, in line with expectations by a Reuters poll.

Inflation excluding food and energy prices, a less volatile measure that the ECB watches more closely, slowed to 1%.

The data did not move the bond market as it followed national readings showing German inflation at 2% on Tuesday.

"With wages weak, fiscal stimulus set to fade and growth expectations slower than in the U.S., overheating in the euro zone is really not an issue for the moment," ING senior economist Bert Colijn said.

He noted that rising inflation will likely prove temporary, due to increasing energy costs, the expiry of a German value-added tax cut and changes to the way inflation is measured.

But the European Central Bank will likely face a bigger communication challenge once European economies reopen during the summer and inflation rises further, Colijn added.

"For an ECB that has been struggling with providing clarity on the strategy regarding rising yields, this will become a hot summer."

ECB President Christine Lagarde defied investors who have been pushing up borrowing costs, saying in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday that "they can test us as much as they want".

On the last day of March trading, German 10-year yields were set to end the month 2 basis points lower, outperforming U.S. Treasuries, which have risen nearly 30 bps this month. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Germany's 10-year yield is still set for its biggest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2019, up 30 bps since the start of the year after a sell-off in February. That was driven by rising Treasury yields and expectations the U.S. stimulus package would bring back inflation and growth.

In the United States, the focus is on President Joe Biden as he prepares to outline the first part of some $3 trillion to $4 trillion of infrastructure spending proposals expected over the next 10 years.

U.S. private employment data showed in March its largest increase since September.

Euro Joe Biden inflation European Central Bank Christine Lagarde COVID19 U.S. Treasuries Euro zone inflation Germany's 10 year yield Bert Colijn

Euro zone bond yields fall despite a surge in inflation

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters