ANL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.01%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.69%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.89%)
HASCOL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.96%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.34%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 161.44 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.35%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 68.28 (1.43%)
BR30 25,504 Increased By ▲ 392.25 (1.56%)
KSE100 45,043 Increased By ▲ 551.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 18,504 Increased By ▲ 246.18 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case

  • “The Italian official was taken into custody, while the position of the foreign national is still under consideration in relation to his diplomatic status,” the Carabinieri said.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

A Russian army official and an Italian navy captain have been arrested on suspicion of spying, the Carabinieri police said on Wednesday.

“Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, immediately after the transfer of a document by the Italian officer in exchange for a sum of money,” the police said in a statement.

“Both are accused of serious crimes tied to spying and state security,” the police said.

The meeting between the captain of an Italian frigate and the Russian official, who is accredited with the Russian Embassy in Rome, took place on Tuesday night, the statement added.

“The Italian official was taken into custody, while the position of the foreign national is still under consideration in relation to his diplomatic status,” the Carabinieri said.

The Russian embassy was not immediately available for comment.

spying arrest Russian army Italian navy captain Carabinieri police

Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters