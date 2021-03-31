ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.46%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
TRG 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.94%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 63.18 (1.32%)
BR30 25,542 Increased By ▲ 430.29 (1.71%)
KSE100 44,998 Increased By ▲ 507.09 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,482 Increased By ▲ 224.06 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investors show 'great confidence' in Pakistan says Azhar, after successful bond deal

  • Pakistan launched a three-tranche bond deal on Tuesday to raise $2.5 billion comprising tranches of five, 10, and 30 years for which it received over $5.3 billion in combined orders, a document showed, in its first international bond sale since late 2017.
Ali Ahmed 31 Mar 2021

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has said that global investors have shown ‘great confidence' in Pakistan’s economy after the country launched a three-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5 billion on Tuesday.

“Pakistan has very successfully concluded its first-ever 3-tranche capital market transaction yesterday. With 5, 10, and 30 year Eurobonds at 6%, 7.375%, and 8.875%, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country's economy and future outlook,” said Azhar in a tweet post on Wednesday.

Pakistan launched a three-tranche bond deal on Tuesday to raise $2.5 billion comprising tranches of five, 10, and 30 years for which it received over $5.3 billion in combined orders, a document showed, in its first international bond sale since late 2017.

Pakistan sold $1 billion in five-year bonds at 6%, $1 billion in 10-year paper at 7.375% and $500 million in 30-year notes at 8.875%, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Initial guidance on Tuesday was around 6.25% for the five-year portion, around 7.5% for the 10-year tranche, and between 8.875% and 9% for the 30-year paper.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has been in dire need of funds after its economy contracted after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar three tranche bonds bond deal tranche bond deal

Investors show 'great confidence' in Pakistan says Azhar, after successful bond deal

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters