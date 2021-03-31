ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.58%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.89%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (2.59%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 61.25 (1.28%)
BR30 25,532 Increased By ▲ 419.89 (1.67%)
KSE100 44,986 Increased By ▲ 494.69 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,475 Increased By ▲ 216.31 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECC to review sugar, cotton imports from India

  • As per details, a 21-point agenda will be considered in the meeting, a summary of permission to import cotton from India will be presented while a summary of sugar import will also be submitted for approval.
Ali Ahmed Updated 31 Mar 2021

Following the rise in sugar prices in the country, preparations have been started to import sugar from neighboring India, meanwhile, a summary of importing cotton from the neighboring country has also been prepared.

As per details, the newly appointed Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has been given the charge to head the Cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The Cabinet Economic Co-ordination Committee, chaired by Hammad Azhar, will meet on Wednesday (today).

As per details, a 21-point agenda will be considered in the meeting, a summary of permission to import cotton from India will be presented while a summary of sugar import will also be submitted for approval.

On Monday, PM’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood got approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan to import cotton and yarn through land route (including India) to meet domestic demand and bring down the prices in the domestic market.

According to Dawood, a meeting was held with the Prime Minister to discuss escalating prices of cotton yarn in the country, adding that the prime minister was sympathetic towards the value-added sector and advised that in order to ease the pressure on yarn and keep momentum of value-added exports imports from India would be necessary.

Meanwhile, the ECC will also review the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25. It was learned that a summary will be submitted for the registration of geographical rights of Pink Rock Salt. A grant of Rs 2 billion from Prime Minister Imran Khan's low-cost housing scheme is also expected to be approved.

Furthermore, PIA restructuring summary will also be presented, whereas, the technical grant summary of the Ministry of Petroleum is expected to be approved as well.

Also included in the agenda, are summaries of grant for the Ministry of Education, including scholarships for community schools and students.

PIA ECC Sugar Cotton Hamad Azhar summary sent

ECC to review sugar, cotton imports from India

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters