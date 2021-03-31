LHC judge retires

ANL
37.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC
14.95
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL
23.25
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN
88.17
Increased By
▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP
8.02
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO
10.65
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC
119.00
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL
55.45
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL
22.36
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL
27.10
Increased By
▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL
14.85
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL
10.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC
81.51
Decreased By
▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL
6.39
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL
20.80
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO
40.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL
3.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM
15.80
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF
44.89
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL
33.45
Increased By
▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL
10.39
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER
9.20
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL
87.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL
26.45
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC
9.56
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK
1.14
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP
39.70
Increased By
▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG
156.20
Increased By
▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY
29.95
Increased By
▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL
1.23
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
Comments are closed on this story.