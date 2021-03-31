ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Niger leader calls France's Sahel force 'relative failure'

AFP 31 Mar 2021

PARIS: The new president of Niger on Monday called France's anti-jihadist force in West Africa a "relative failure" despite years of efforts, and said a partial troop drawdown would have only a limited impact.

The Barkhane force has been operating across five Sahel countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - since intervening to fend off a jihadist advance in Mali in 2013.

Yet the 5,100 soldiers are struggling to support and train local security forces across a desert zone roughly the size of western Europe, even with an air component that includes seven fighter jets, 20 helicopters and three Reaper drones.

"We would have liked, as part of the cooperation framework with the French army, to have had better results than we have," President Mohamed Bazoum told France 24 television.

"This relative failure, it's a shared failure, a failure of the entire coalition," he added.

On March 21, 137 people in nomadic camps were slaughtered in the Tahoua region, on Niger's western border, by armed men who arrived on motorbikes.

President Emmanuel Macron has said that while he has no plans for an immediate drawdown of troop levels, he said in February that he intended to reduce the deployment in the coming years as he sought more European contributions to the security effort.

"A partial retreat by France, if it kept the air component, will not have a big impact on the operation or on the balance of forces," Bazoum said.

But he added that a drawdown would not be interpreted "as an abandonment by the French".

"The important thing for us is a certain presence of French air forces which, from my point of view, will be guaranteed no matter the number of soldiers on the ground," he said.

Emmanuel Macron Mohamed Bazoum French army French air forces

Niger leader calls France's Sahel force 'relative failure'

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.