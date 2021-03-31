ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tsarist-era Moscow grocery store set to close

AFP 31 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: A historic grocery store operating in central Moscow for more than a century selling exotic foods in lavish interiors may soon close, Russian media reports said Tuesday. Eliseevsky's general manager Natalia Kharitonova told state news agency TASS that the chain which operated the store "will end cooperation with Eliseevsky in April".

She said they were negotiating with several potential new partners but Russian state media cited a representative of the store saying it will close on April 11.

When contacted by AFP, the store did not comment.

For several days, social media users have been complaining of empty shelves and deserted aisles under the store's glistening chandeliers.

"Empty shelves at the Eliseevsky: we've never seen that, not even during the war" or during economic struggles after the fall of the Soviet Union, a report on state channel Rossiya 1 said last week. The store is located in an 18th century building on the prestigious Tverskaya street, just hundreds of metres away from the Kremlin. Founded in 1901 by wealthy merchant Grigory Eliseev, the store was popular with the nobility for its European wines, exotic fruits and cheeses.

After the Soviets came to power it was renamed "Gastronom no1" but remained abundant with rare foods, even during the times of food shortages. True to its historic past, customers today are served in the extravagant interiors by staff dressed in vintage white and burgundy uniforms.

TASS Natalia Kharitonova

Tsarist-era Moscow grocery store set to close

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.