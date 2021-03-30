Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks and heavyweight conglomerate Expolanka Holdings.

The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.18% at 7,115.12.

Diversified holding company Expolanka Holdings Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top drags on the index, shedding 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Asian Hotels and Properties Plc and Lanka Realty Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 9.9% and 22.5%, respectively.

Trading volume surged to 619 million from 58.1 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 6.38 billion rupees ($32.14 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 7.45 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the US dollar as of 1203 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.