ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,610 Increased By ▲ 177.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,307 Increased By ▲ 43.04 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar drops to two-year low against Pakistani Rupee

  • After a high of Rs 168.43 on August 20, the dollar has depreciated by Rs 15.23 so far.
  • As per local media reports, the trading session of the second day of the business week today, the dollar lost 95 paise in the interbank market as the dollar dropped to Rs 153.20 at closing.
Ali Ahmed Updated 30 Mar 2021

The US Dollar hit a 22-month low on the interbank market against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday.

In the trading session of the second day of the business week today, the dollar lost 95 paise in the interbank market as the dollar dropped to Rs 153.20 at closing, showing an appreciation of 0.62 percent.

The value of the dollar in the interbank market is at its lowest level since June 13, 2019, and after a high of Rs 168.43 on August 20, the dollar has depreciated by Rs 15.23 so far.

The US Dollar had lost an average of 55 paise to close at Rs 154.04 against the PKR yesterday.

The decline in USD comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week approved a $500 million disbursement to Pakistan for budgetary support after its Executive Board completed delayed reviews of Pakistan’s $6 billion loan program.

Furtermore, Pakistan, and the World Bank on Friday signed loan agreements of seven projects worth around $1.336 billion. The accords focus on social protection, disaster and climate risk management, improving infrastructure for resilience, agriculture and food security, human capital development and governance sectors.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of seven project agreements worth $1.336 billion including grant of $128 million with the World Bank at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Pakistan IMF WB Dollar Rupee USD PKR pkr rates

Dollar drops to two-year low against Pakistani Rupee

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters