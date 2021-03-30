ANL 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.81%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.76%)
ASL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
AVN 85.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.75%)
EPCL 54.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
HASCOL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
HUBC 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.15%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.56%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
MLCF 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PPL 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.61%)
PRL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.67%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
TRG 150.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-2.47%)
UNITY 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.32%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -192.97 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,275 Decreased By ▼ -156.97 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,176 Decreased By ▼ -88.14 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
China stocks jump as investors cheer corporate earnings; Hong Kong up

Reuters 30 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks climbed more than 1% on Tuesday, underpinned by new energy and healthcare shares, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings.

** The CSI300 index was up 1.1% at 5,102.07 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,455.44 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 new energy index and the CSI300 healthcare index rose 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, , which is backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Monday reported a 162% growth in 2020 net profit as it became a major mask maker amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

** But analysts said market sentiment remained weak and investors should not have too much hope on the sustainability of the rally.

** For now, it's more of a rebound following the recent market corrections, Huaxi Securities analysts said in a report, adding that cyclical blue-chip firms with low valuations and good cash conditions are relatively safe for investors.

** The Sino-UStensions and expectations of liquidity tightening had curbed risk appetite in the A-share market, while the US Treasury yields could rise to about 2% in the future, limiting the market rebound, the brokerage added.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 28,672.76 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1% to 11,063.61.

** The Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng industrials index added 3.2% and 2.2%.

** Beijing approved a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, a senior politician who works with China's parliament on matters relating to the former British colony's mini-constitution told Reuters.

