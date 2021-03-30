Markets
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
- Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.
30 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Pakistan on Tuesday gave initial price guidance for three-tranche US dollar-denominated bonds comprising tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, a document showed on Tuesday.
Initial guidance was around 6.25% for the five-year notes, around 7.5% for the 10-year paper and between 8.875% and 9% for the 30-year tranche, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and BOC International are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday.
Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?
Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO
President, too, tests positive
ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India
Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal
Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes
Read more stories
Comments