ANL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
DGKC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.32%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.05%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
PAEL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.42%)
PTC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
TRG 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
UNITY 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (0.08%)
BR30 24,873 Decreased By ▼ -44.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 44,384 Decreased By ▼ -47.88 (-0.11%)
KSE30 18,232 Decreased By ▼ -32.68 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

  • Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Pakistan on Tuesday gave initial price guidance for three-tranche US dollar-denominated bonds comprising tranches of five, 10 and 30 years, a document showed on Tuesday.

Initial guidance was around 6.25% for the five-year notes, around 7.5% for the 10-year paper and between 8.875% and 9% for the 30-year tranche, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and BOC International are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday.

Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.

