ANL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
ASC 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.37%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
DGKC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.43%)
EPCL 55.51 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.61%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.65%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.89%)
KAPCO 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.56%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
PAEL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.85%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PTC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.47%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
TRG 156.80 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 47.14 (0.99%)
BR30 25,205 Increased By ▲ 287.41 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By ▲ 263.11 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,377 Increased By ▲ 112.26 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jury in George Floyd murder trial shown harrowing video of his death

  • But Chauvin's attorney countered that he would prove that Floyd was on drugs, forcing officers to take tough action, and that his death was caused by the drugs and a medical condition rather than asphyxiation.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: The stomach-churning video of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis policeman took center stage as arguments in the politically charged murder trial opened Monday.

Prosecutors sought to demonstrate that white then-police officer Derek Chauvin had no justification for using the dangerous move for some nine minutes on Floyd, an African-American man, last May during an arrest on a minor charge.

But Chauvin's attorney countered that he would prove that Floyd was on drugs, forcing officers to take tough action, and that his death was caused by the drugs and a medical condition rather than asphyxiation.

"Nine minutes and 29 seconds. That's how long that went on," Minnesota state prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said of the amount of time Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as he lay handcuffed on a Minneapolis street.

George Floyd attorney general Derek Chauvin murder trial of Derek Chauvin

Jury in George Floyd murder trial shown harrowing video of his death

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters