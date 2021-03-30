Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll jumped to 14,356 on Tuesday after 100 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths reported as the country grapples with the third wave of the novel coronavirus. The last time Pakistan reported more than 100 deaths was last year in December when the virus claimed 111 lives.

The country's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 8.82% on Tuesday after 4,084 people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. 46,269 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, taking the number of total tests conducted to 10,153,364.

While the total number of active coronavirus cases is 48,566. 600,278 patients have so far recovered from the disease after 2,081 more people recovered in 24 hours.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi tested positive for the coronavirus. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine, but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he tweeted.